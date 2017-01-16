Coonhound Delivery Streaming Used as Fund-Raiser

The Director of the Vincennes Animal Shelter says she hopes a coonhound’s 14-hour delivery of nine puppies she streamed over Facebook can generate some money for the shelter’s planned expansion.

Laura Arial streamed the long labor of a stray Redbone Coonhound named Sadie to the world on January 7th.

The video got more than 55,000 views.

Arial has now set up a GoFundMe page and hopes to use Sadie’s fame to raise money for the shelter’s proposed 1,000-square-foot expansion.

As of this morning, $960 of the $50,000 goal had been reached.