Coreen Catherine Deering, 77, Dataw Island, South Carolina, passed away the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in her robe and slippers; with her morning paper and computer nearby, and a cup of coffee in hand.

Coreen was born Aug. 29, 1939 in Oxford, Iowa. She graduated from the Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and music. She married Donald E. Derring in 1969 and moved from Chicago to the Washington, D.C. area, where she taught elementary music for over 20 years. They had many friends and enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay most weekends. They retired in the late 1990s and spent several years aboard their sailboat, Spindrift, in the Florida Keys. They finally came ashore on Dataw Island, near Beaufort, South Carolina, and built a home. Coreen enjoyed Garden Club, Bridge, entertaining, and socializing with many wonderful friends and neighbors.

Coreen was a cancer survivor and bravely fought throat cancer in 2013-2014. She led a very active life, attending mass weekly, participating in Garden Club and Bridge Club on Dataw Island. She was a member of Island Friends, and also worked part time at Rossingnols Gift Shop in Beaufort for Charles and Ginger Aimar. Coreen lived life, loved people, friends and family. She lived her life to the absolute fullest. Coreen did not pass away with boots on, but with slippers on and a cup of coffee in hand, ready to embrace the new day.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Collins of Lawrenceville, Illinois; her sister-in-law, Pauline Collins of Tiffin, Iowa; a niece, Melanie Frees; great-nieces Ashley and Heather Frees of Tiffin; a nephew, Matthew Collins of North Liberty, Iowa; great-nephews Nicholas and Mason; great-niece Meagan and her son, Easton; and close cousins, Robert and Carolyn Pulman of Iowa City, Iowa.

Coreen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Deering; her parents, Joseph and Geneva Collins; and siblings, Melanie, Thomas, and James Collins.

A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaufort. A celebration of life will follow from 1-3 p.m. in the Carolina Room at the Club on Dataw Island. A funeral mass will be conducted at a later date in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Coreen’s memory may be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society or to the Lawrence County Memorial Hospital Endowment and Development Fund. Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois assisted with the local arrangements.