Dillon James Boger, 23, of Vincennes, passed away at 11: a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in Lawrence County, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 23, 1993 in Vincennes, the son of Brian J. and Alicia (Hawkins) Boger. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School where he played football for the Alices. He was employed at ATS/Toyota in Lawrenceville.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Alicia Boger; his sister, Shelby Lynn Boger of Vincennes; his girlfriend. Britteny Young of Bloomington; his paternal grandparents, Judy and Mike Doudt of Vincennes; his maternal grandparents, Sue and Rodney Hawkins of Vincennes; and his uncles, aunts, cousins and friends whose lives he touched.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home, 521 Vigo St., with Bryce Anderson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lincoln High School Athletic Fund.

