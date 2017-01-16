IHSAA Girls’ Sectional Pairings in Place

Pairings Were Drawn Last Night For The Upcoming Indiana Girls High School Basketball Tournament. Opening Round Sectional Games Are On Tuesday Jan. 31st, Sectional Semi Finals Are Friday Feb 3rd With Sectional Championship Games On Saturday Feb. 4th. Vincennes Lincoln Will Play Host For The Class 3a Sectional 31 This Year. Play Begins On The 31st With Pike Central Playing Princeton In The First Game Followed By Vincennes Lincoln Against Jasper. Then In The First Semi Final Game On Friday, The 3rd, Washington Plays The Winner Of The Pike Central-princeton Game Followed By Southridge Against The Winner Of The Jasper-lincoln Game, Winners Play Saturday Night The Fourth In The Sectional Championship Game.

North Knox Will Host Class 2a Sectional 47. There Will Be On Game On Tuesday The 31st With South Knox Playing Eastern Greene. Then In The Semi Finals, Mitchell Plays Linton Followed By North Knox Against The South Knox-eastern Greene Winner. Championship Game Is On Saturday.

Loogootee Will Host The Class A Sectional 63 Action. In Opening Round Action On Tuesday, Loogootee Plays Barr-reeve Followed By Shoals Against North Daviess. In Semi Final Action On Friday The 3rd In The First Game Rivet Plays The Winner Of The Loogootee-barr-reeve Game Followed By Washington Catholic Against The Winner Of The North Daviess-shoals Game. Sectional Championship Game Is On Saturday The Fourth. Sectional Champs Will Move On To Regional Competition On Saturday Feb. 11th.