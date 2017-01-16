The Knox County CASA– or Court Appointed Special Advocates– will hold an Open House at its facility at 105 Broadway. The open house will be held starting at four p-m today.
This is a big recruiting month for the Knox County CASA program, since the next class will start training next month. Anyone interested in information about the CASA program, or interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, should stop in during the CASA open house.
Knox County CASA to Hold Open House Today
The Knox County CASA– or Court Appointed Special Advocates– will hold an Open House at its facility at 105 Broadway. The open house will be held starting at four p-m today.