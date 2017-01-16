LHS Number 10 in Girls’ Poll; NK Still Honorable Mention

This Week’s Indiana Coaches Of Girls Sports Association Basketball Polls. The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Find Themselves Ranked In The Number 10 Spot In The Class 3a Poll. North Harrison Continues To Be Number One In Class 3a. Evansville Memorial Remains An Honorable Mention.

Vincennes Rivet Moves Up To Third In The This Week’s Class A Poll. Jac-cen-del Is Number One And Wood Memorial Slipped To Fifth.

In The Class 2a Poll, North Knox Stays An Honorable Mention. Whitko Is Still Number One And Evansville Mater Dei Is Ranked Sixth.

And In The Girls Class 4a Basketball Poll, Indy North Central Is Number One. Evansville Central Is An Honorable Mention.