Light Evening of Basketball Across Knox County

January 16, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
It’s A Light Night Of Action On The Local Sports Scene.
The Vincennes Freshman Boys Basketball Teams Hosts Gibson Southern At 6p
The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Hosts Lawrenceville At 6;30
The North Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Shakamak At 6p
In Jr. High Sports;
The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Basketball Teams Play At Washington Catholic At 6;30
The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host South Knox At 6p
The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Boys Host Washington Catholic At 6p.

