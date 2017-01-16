It’s A Light Night Of Action On The Local Sports Scene.
The Vincennes Freshman Boys Basketball Teams Hosts Gibson Southern At 6p
The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Hosts Lawrenceville At 6;30
The North Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Shakamak At 6p
In Jr. High Sports;
The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Basketball Teams Play At Washington Catholic At 6;30
The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host South Knox At 6p
The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Boys Host Washington Catholic At 6p.
Light Evening of Basketball Across Knox County
