Mary Lou Cole, 90, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

She had worked as a typist and secretary.

She is survived by her son, Philip H. Cole.

As per Mary’s wishes, her body will be donated to medical science. Cunningham-Young Funeral of Lawrenceville is assisting the family.

