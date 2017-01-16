Nurses on a Mission to Hold Fund-Raiser Saturday

The Vincennes group Nurses on a Mission will hold a fund-raising rummage sale on Saturday for their medical mission to the Dominican Republic. The fund raiser will be held from seven a-m to 12 noon in the Beckes Student Union at Vincennes University.

Vincennes University nursing professor Missy Halter says each time they travel, they know more about how to help those in need…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/16060129/NEW0000_Missy-Halter-cut-1_oq...LITTLE-BIT_0-00-14.106.mp3

Halter also knows the involved nursing students are sacrificing their spring break to help people in need…