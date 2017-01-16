At 73 years old, Richard P. Wilson passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on April 7, 1943 to the late Gilbert and Adele Wilson of Washington, Indiana. Dick was married to his wife, Karen Wilson, for 20 years.

Remembered as a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky gentleman, Dick enjoyed giving a hard time to anyone with whom he came into contact. He spent most weekends camping at Pride’s Creek in Petersburg where he also enjoyed pontoon and golf cart rides as well as fishing. He was a truck driver for most of his life. In his retirement, he drove a school bus for Daviess-Martin Co-op, and he gained so much pleasure from the children he served on his bus route.

He was previously married to Patricia Wilson for 25 years. Their children are Alicia Mattingly (Neil Whitehead) of Petersburg, Stacie Rodriguez of Washington, and Justin (Lauren) Wilson of Washington. Dick was a loving father who was quick to make himself available whenever asked for a helping hand. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Taylor Mattingly, Jaycie Browning, Hallie Browning, Dominic Wilson, Sofia Rodriguez, Leo Wilson, Jax Rodriguez, and Cecilia Wilson.

In addition to the family members previously mentioned, Dick is survived by his sister Darinda Harner of Richmond, Virginia and brother Don Wilson of Springfield, Missouri. He is also survived by step daughters Candy Sue (Terry) Bauernfiend of Terre Haute and Kimberli Palmer of Washington as well as their children and grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Plainville Cemetery on Monday, January 16 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial gifts are to Kidstuff Preschool at 2212 East National Highway in Washington, IN 47501.