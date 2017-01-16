Terre Haute Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Carlisle

Sullivan county

A Terre Haute man was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Carlisle
Troopers stopped a vehicle reportedly speeding in the southern Sullivan County town. The car was driven by 41 year-old Kyle Warnick. During the stop, state police found a handgun, a syringe, and a reportedly stolen license plate in his possession. Warnick was also found to be driving while suspended.
Warnick was booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

