A Terre Haute man was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Carlisle
Troopers stopped a vehicle reportedly speeding in the southern Sullivan County town. The car was driven by 41 year-old Kyle Warnick. During the stop, state police found a handgun, a syringe, and a reportedly stolen license plate in his possession. Warnick was also found to be driving while suspended.
Warnick was booked into the Sullivan County Jail.
Terre Haute Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Carlisle
A Terre Haute man was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Carlisle