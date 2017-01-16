Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night after questioning at City Police headquarters.

Officers questioned 28 year-old Richard Boles about his actions in an alleged domestic dispute. After the questioning, authorities charged him with domestic battery; Boles was then taken to be booked in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night after finding him on the Vincennes Riverwalk.

Officers spotted Larry Foster the Second; Foster was found to be wanted on a body attachment out of Knox Superior Court Two. A further search found him in possession of a syringe.

Foster was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man on a warrant overnight after finding him in the 26-hundred block of Main Street.

Officers found 26 year-old Seth Stodghill wanted for failure to appear in a case out of Knox Superior Court Two. His original charge was for operating while intoxicated.

Stodghill is being held without bond in Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following his discovery at Eleventh and Sycamore.

Officers found 25 year-old Jordan Boger wanted on a single count of failure to appear. Boger’s original charge was a September 2016 count of driving while suspended; the case was filed in Knox Superior Court Two.

Boger is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.