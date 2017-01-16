Vincennes, Washington Officers Closed for MLK Day

Some City, county, state, and federal offices are closed across the area today to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Today is the birthday celebration for the slain civil rights leader.

In Vincennes, Monday’s recycling will be delayed by one week. Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.

Some businesses are also closed today to celebrate the holiday. Anyone with questions about a business should call ahead to check if they are open.

All Washington city offices and departments are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

There is no trash pickup and the city bus isn’t running.

The Recycling Center is also closed.

Residents with trash pickup on Monday’s are asked to have their trash ready for pick-up by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.