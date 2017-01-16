VITA Program Continues Through February

The United Way of Knox County will offer the VITA, or Volunteer Income Tax Awareness, program throughout February. The program will be available on a drop-off basis at three locations.

One drop-off site will be at the Knox County Public Library Mondays and Wednesdays from four to seven p-m, and Saturdays from nine a-m to one p-m. The drop-off will also be available at the Bicknell-Vigo Library Thursdays from four to seven p-m, and Vincennes University’s Wathen Business Building Monday and Wednesdays from four to six p-m.

Participants are required to have a photo ID, social security card for themselves and dependents, all tax forms, and a 2015 tax return. Homeowners need to bring their property tax statements, while renters need the name and address of their landlord. Anyone seeking direct deposit also need to give their bank account number.

The anticipated return time for the tax preparation is around a week. Trained VITA volunteers will be the ones preparing the taxes; the preparation is free.