William “Bill” A. Twitty, 80, of Vincennes, passed away at 11:30 am Saturday January 14, 2017.

He was born August 3, 1936 in Vincennes to Horace and Irene (Carter) Twitty.

Bill retired from Vincennes Steel after 40 years. Bill and his wife are the last surviving charter members of the Foursquare Church. Bill had served in various capacities at the church. An avid golfer, he held various course records at the Bicknell Country Club, recording two hole in ones there, and passed his skill for golf to his son and grandson. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are his wife, June (Sanders) Twitty, whom he married on June 6, 1954; his children, Debbie (Michael) Ransom of Vincennes, Jeff (Jill) Twitty of Washington, and Shelley Smith of Washington; a sister, Betty Deatherage of Robinson; a brother, Bernard Twitty of Sarasota, FL; his grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, and Seth Ransom, Beth Bates, Olivia Hogue, and A.J. Twitty; and his great grandchildren, Taylor, Will, Emmett, Avery, Alyson, Nash, Audrey, Jude, Maggie, Grace, Ben, and Evie Ransom, Meela Bates, Baby Boy Bates due in April, and many nieces and nephews

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Bob and Bud Twitty; and his sister, Barbara Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Crockett McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.