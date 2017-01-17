City of Bicknell Starts Stormwater Projects

The City of Bicknell has announced work has started on its first stormwater project of this year.

The first City stormwater project is at Third and Mary Streets. The crossing at Third and Mary will be closed until further notice.

Other parts of Bicknell will also be affected as crews work on the various projects throughout the months to come. The stormwater improvements are being funded by an 815-thousand dollar infrastructure grant awarded to the City of Bicknell.