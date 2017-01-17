Governor Eric Holcomb delivers his first State of the State address tonight.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says he’s not expecting any surprises.

Holcomb has already laid out an agenda calling for fiscal discipline, a stepped-up effort to treat and prevent drug addiction, and a long-term road funding

plan.

The governor hasn’t spelled out how he wants to pay for roads, but Bosma says he doesn’t necessarily have to do that in the speech.

He says Holcomb “may keep his powder dry until the end” of the four-month legislative session.

House Republicans plan a hearing on their own plan next week.