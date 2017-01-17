Jeffrey Wayne “Jeff” Miller, 66, of Bicknell, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Jeff was born Jan. 31, 1950 in Linton, the son of Dallas Wayne “Speed” Miller and Shirley Ann “Shug” (Heidenreich) Miller. He married Luellen Byrer on Nov. 11, 1972. Jeff graduated from North Knox High School. He was a farmer, mechanic, entrepreneur and coal miner. He worked on the family farm most of his life, owned J and G Sunoco and Miller Racing Parts in Freelandville. He was the best dozer operator at every coal mine where he worked and retired from Peabody Coal Co. Jeff was an active member of the Bicknell First Baptist Church, serving in the past as deacon and hosting the annual church wiener roast.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 44 years, Luellen; his mother, Shirley Miller of Edwardsport; sons Jared Miller and his wife, Laura of Whitestown, Nathaniel Miller of Evansville, and Derek Miller and his wife, Melinda of Bicknell; grandchildren Gavin, Ava, Ivy, Nova, Trenton, Gabriel, Journey, True and Emma; brothers Randy Miller and his wife, Vonda of Bicknell and David Miller and his wife, Sandy of Owensboro, Kentucky; sisters Jean Schroeder and her husband, Bill of Freelandville and Susie Cardinal and her husband, Jerry of Oaktown; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas in 2015.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Friday at the Bicknell First Baptist Church with Rev. Seth Alexander officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the church. He will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery in Freelandville. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bicknell Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.