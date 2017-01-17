KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man on Drunk Driving Charge

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man this morning after a traffic stop on U-S 41 near Airport Road.

Authorities stopped a vehicle driven by 27 year-old Cody Marshall. During the stop, Marshall was found to be driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal driving limit. He was also charged with false informing, and with leaving the scene of an earlier property damage accident.

Marshall was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.