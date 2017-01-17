Knox County CASA Program Discusses Volunteering During Open House

People interested in volunteering in Knox County’s CASA program attended an open house yesterday at CASA headquarters. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The open house gave interested people a chance to talk to current CASA volunteers, as well as look at the facility for themselves.

Dena Held is the head of the Knox County CASA program. Held knows yesterday’s session was a chance for current CASA’s to recruit their friends into the program…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/17053414/NEW0004_Dena-Held-cut-1_oq..-OR-CALL_0-00-11.885.mp3

Held also shares what makes a growing number of CASA’s skilled at helping children in need…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/17053344/NEW0005_Held-cut-2_oq...-STAYED-TRUE_0-00-18.573.mp3

Knox County CASA officials are recruiting new advocates for the next class of trainees. A new round of CASA training begins next month. Anyone else interested in becoming a volunteer, but who missed yesterday’s open house, may get information by calling Dena Held at(812)-886-4470.