LHS, RHS Girls, NK Boys in Action Tonight

Girls High School Basketball Action Is On The Agenda For Tonight:

The Class 3a Tenth Ranked Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Take On Class 4a Honorable Mention Evansville Central At Alice Arena. Lincoln Is 15-5 While Central Is 17 And 1. Jv Is At 6:30 With Varsity Play At 8. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1 Fm.

Class A’s Third Ranked Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Are At Home With Tecumseh. Rivet Is 16-3 While Tecumseh Is 11-5. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

In Other Girls Games Tonight, North Davies Plays At Clay City, Pike Central Hosts Evansville North, Barr-reeve Visits Shoals, Princeton Hosts Castle, Gibson Southern Journeys To Heritage Hills, Wood Memorial Plays At Southridge, Jasper Visits Boonville, Forest Park Hosts South Spencer.

In Boys High School Hoops Tonight, The North Knox Warriors Journey Up To Farmersburg To Take On North Central. The Warriors Are 2-11 While North Central Is Oh And 12. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

In Other Boys Games Tonight, Princeton Hosts Gibson Southern, Lawrenceville Is At Robinson And Red Hill Hosts Marshall.

In Jr. High Sports:

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Play At Princeton At 6;30.

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Hosts North Daviess At 6p

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Host Olney At 6;30.

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Hosts Sullivan At 6p