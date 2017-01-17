Mary Lee Dodd, 90, of Vincennes, Indiana died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Mary Lee was born on September 1, 1926 in Knox County the daughter of the late George Durham and the late Laura (Sanneman) Durham. She married Bert Alvin Dodd, Jr. on July 3, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2012.

Mary Lee was a member of First Christian Church in Vincennes and enjoyed reading, poetry, and visiting with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Chapman and her husband Edward of Newton, IL; son, Bert A. Dodd III and his wife Becky of Vincennes; grandchildren, Dr. Tammi Chapman-Hout and her husband Dennis, Bert Dodd IV and his wife Kerri, Rachel Dodd, Brett Dodd, great grandchildren, Dr. Hunter Hout, Tanner Hout and Colt Edward Chapman-Hout. Mary Lee was preceded in death her parents, her husband, brothers, Floyd, George, Duel, and Bruce Durham; and her sister’s, Lyda McCarter and Julie Carie.

Memorial Services for Mary Lee will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2017 at First Christian Church, 319 Broadway St, Vincennes with Rev. Steven DeFields-Gambrel, Rev. Bill Piper, and Dr. Hunter Hout officiating. Friends may visit with Mary Lee’s family from 11:00 am until the hour of service time of 1:00 pm at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. On line condolences may be sent to Mary Lee’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.