Nancy Rae (Hagemeier) Page Tewell, 73, of Vincennes, passed away at 9:45 pm Saturday January 14, 2017 at her home.

She was born August 17, 1943 in Vincennes to Elmer and Marjorie (Parker) Hagemeier.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Freelandville High School and retired form Good Samaritan Hospital in 2003 after 30 + years in accounting. Her memberships included the VFW Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.

Surviving are a son, Jay Page and his wife Kim of Milford, Ohio; her fiancé, Dave Evans of Vincennes; her sister, Elaine Workman and her husband Jim of Washington; her brother, Richard Finke and his wife Ann of Cramerton, NC; and her granddaughter, Brooke Page.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marjorie Finke; husbands, Jerry Page and Harry Tewell; and sons, Jerome and Justin Page.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Freelandville. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com