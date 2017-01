Two KC Freshman Teams Win OT Games

It Was Light Night Of Local Sports Action Last Night:

The Vincennes Lincoln Freshman Boys Basketball Team Edged Gibson Southern 40-38 In Overtime. Torrence Gillis Led 5-9 Lincoln With 18 Points. Baron Vieck Tossed In 11, Lucas Hunt Had 5, Brody Ruggles 4 And Jayden Hunter 2.

The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Was A 36-31 Overtime Winner Against Lawrenceville. Chase Donaldson And Coleton Hostetlor Had 12 Points Each. Tristen Dubbs Tossed In 8 And Logan Anthis Added 4 For 7-1 South Knox.

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Basketball Teams Combined Talents Last Night To Beat Washington Catholic 31-22. The 8th Grade Team Played The First Quarter With The 7th Grade Played The Rest Of The Game. Top Scorer For Clark Was Dani Kroeger With 9 Points. Chloe Cardinal Had 8 And Kalli Haynes Aded 7.

The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team Downed Rivet 27-22. For 8-8 South Knox, Lauren Carie Had 10 Points And 7 Rebounds. Alexis Deitweiler Tossed In 6 Points. For 6-11 Rivet, Madie Halter Had 9 Points And Meredith Weiss Added 5 Points.

The North Knox Fifth And Sixth Grade Boys Teams Were Winners Over Washington Catholic. The North Knox 5th Grade Won 25-12. For 5-2 North Knox, Kade Groteguth Had 8 Points And Cohen Williams, Blake Goodwin, And Caleb Bottum Had 4 Each. The North Knox Sixth Grade Boys Improved To 2-4 With A 39-29 Win. Eli Strain Had 8 Points And Mason Lyons And Dylan Bond Had 7 Points Apeice.

The South Knox Fifth Grade Boys Downed Flaget 37-20. Wyatt Hoalt And Jacob Allen Had 8 Points Each And Jayden Mcintire Had 6 Points For 3-3 South