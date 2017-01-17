Utilities Movement Causes Further Delay in Second and Niblack Closing

Problems with moving utilities at a coming closing at Second and Niblack will delay that closing a bit longer. The intersection at Second and Niblack could have closed as early as yesterday, but Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum now expects the closing to take at least another week…

Yochum reminds everyone an expected traffic increase from the Second and Niblack closing led to the four-way stop…

Once closed, the Second and Niblack intersection will stay closed through almost the entire rest of this year. The area will see a major realignment affecting the intersection, Second Street over Kelso Creek, and the railroad crossing just north of Second and Niblack.