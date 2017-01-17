Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a traffic stop near 13th and Barnett.
Officers pulled over the vehicle driven by 24 year-old Juan Camarillo. During the stop, police found Camarillo wanted on charges of probation violation and failure to appear; the failure to appear charge was on a Knox County public intoxication case in 2015. He was also charged with false informing.
Camarillo is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Warrants This Morning
