VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Warrants This Morning

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a traffic stop near 13th and Barnett.

Officers pulled over the vehicle driven by 24 year-old Juan Camarillo. During the stop, police found Camarillo wanted on charges of probation violation and failure to appear; the failure to appear charge was on a Knox County public intoxication case in 2015. He was also charged with false informing.

Camarillo is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.