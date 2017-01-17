Vincennes City Poilce are looking into an auto theft reported yesterday afternoon in the 200-block of South Fifth.
Valerie Hendricks told officers someone stole her 2001 brown Buick Park Avenue. The vehicle has a license plate number 478-G-E-A. The plate number is available on demand with this story at wzdm.com.
Police are still seeking a suspect. The case is under active investigation.
VPD Seeking Suspect in Auto Theft
