William A. “Bill” Twitty, 80, of Vincennes, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

He was born Aug. 3, 1936 in Vincennes to Horace and Irene (Carter) Twitty. Bill retired from Vincennes Steel after 40 years. Bill and his wife are the last surviving charter members of the Foursquare Church; Bill had served in various capacities at the church. An avid golfer, he held various course records at the Bicknell Country Club, recording two holes in one there, and passed his skill for golf to his son and grandson. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are his wife, June (Sanders) Twitty, whom he married on June 6, 1954; his children, Debbie Ransom and her husband, Michael of Vincennes, Jeff Twitty and his wife, Jill of Washington, and Shelley Smith of Washington; a sister, Betty Deatherage of Robinson, Illinois; a brother, Bernard Twitty of Sarasota, Florida; his grandchildren, Ryan, Josh and Seth Ransom, Beth Bates, Olivia Hogue, and A.J. Twitty; his great-grandchildren, Taylor, Will, Emmett, Avery, Alyson, Nash, Audrey, Jude, Maggie, Grace, Ben and Evie Ransom, Meela Bates, Baby Boy Bates due in April, and many nieces and nephews

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Bob and Bud Twitty; and his sister, Barbara Taylor.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway St., with Rev. Linda Crockett McKenzie officiating. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

