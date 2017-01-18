Gov. Holcomb Lays Out Priorities in State of the State Speech

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb laid out his priorities last night is his first State of the State speech. The Governor spoke to both houses of the General Assembly last night at the Indiana Statehouse.

Governor Holcomb touched on a need for more funding to improve roads across Indiana. Holcomb did not rule out his support for an increased gasoline tax– but he warned legislators to use any added revenue wisely…

Holcomb would also like to boost state programs to prevent illegal drug use. He also wants better treatment for those already addicted to illegal drugs.

Other major topics in the Governor’s speech included a renewed call for a balanced budget amendment, as well as a need for road improvements across Indiana.