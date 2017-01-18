LHS Girls Lose Close One; Rivet Girls, NK Boys Both Win

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Lost To Evansville Central, 60-49, At Alice Arena Last Night. The Game Started Out Well For Lincoln As The Lady Alices Led 15-9 At The First Quarter Stop And Were Up By Ten Midway Thru The Second Quarter But Central Narrowed The Gap To Two Points, 31-29, At The Half. Then In The Third, Central Outscored Lincoln 21-9 To Lead 50-40 At The End Of Three. Lincoln Would Get No Closer Than Five Points The Rest Of The Way As Central Upped Its Record To 18 And 1.

For The 15-6 Lady Alices, Alison Hein Had 14 Points, Abi Haynes Tossed In 9 And Lyndsey Sparks And Haleigh Hipsher Added 6 Each. The Lincoln Jv Defeated Evansville Central 49-32. Alana Green Had 13 Points, Katie Drake Had 11 And Sierra Helderman Added 10. The Jv Moves To 12-4. Lincoln Is Back In Action Saturday Night At Home With North Knox.

The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Battled Their Way By Visiting Tecumseh 55-47. Grace Waggoner Led The 17-3 Lady Patriots With 15 Points And Caroline Herman And Tia Tolbert Chipped In With 10 Apiece. The Rivet Jv Won 45-30 As Jaylen Trent Had 18 Points And Livi Trent Scored 12. Rivet Is Back In Action On Thursday Night At Home With Washington.

Elsewhere In Girls Hoops Last Night, Clay City Downed North Daviess 48-34, Wood Memorial Downed Southridge 50-33, Barr-reeve Beat Shoals 55-31, Evansville North Downed Pike Central 59-31, Gibson Southern Defeated Heritage Hills 56-45, Boonville Edged Jasper 33-30, Castle Beat Princeton 52-39, Forest Park Downed South Spencer 77-42.

In Boys Basketball Action Last Night:

The North Knox Warriors Put The Brakes On Their Ten Game Losing Skid With A 71-34 Romp Over Host North Central. The Warriors Bolted To A 19-4 First Quarter Lead And Never Looked Back In Improving To 3-10 While North Central Slips To Oh And 13. North Knox Had Four Players Hit In Double Figures As Caden Fields Tossed In 21, Zach Holt And Jesse Organ Had 13 Each And Luke Brocksmith Had 11. The Warriors Play Again On Friday When They Host Pike Central.

In Some Other Boys High School Basketball Play, Gibson Southern Beat Princeton 48-44, Mount Carmel Beat Harrisburg 44-43, Robinson Downed Lawrenceville 62-41 And Marshall Defeated Red Hill 76-62.

In Some Jr. High Sports Action Last Night:

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Played At Princeton, The 7th Gade Won 34-28. Chloe Cardinal Had 14 Points, Dani Kroeger Had 9 Points And Mckinsie Halter Had 6. The Clark 8th Grade Girls Lost 55-34. Marissa Carmean Had 14 Points And Abby Mccracken Had 9 Points.

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Played North Daviess. The 7th Grade Won 34-16. Cody Dawson Had 14 Points And Brennon Robinson. The 8th Grade Lost In Overtime 32-31. Garrett Holscher Had 9 Points And Colin Loudermilk Added 8 Points.

The North Knox 7th Grade Boys Improved To 9-3 With A 42-30 Win Over Olney. Ian Kixmiller Had 8 Points. Gunner Thompson Tossed In 7 And Brody Wolfe And Holtzman Doades Had 6 Points Each.

The North Knox 7th Grade Girls Improved To 10-3 With A 37-32 Win Over Sullivan. Abigail Mckinley Had 17 Points And Graycie Poe Scored 12.