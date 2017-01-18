New Attorney In Place for Knox County Library Board

The Knox County Library Board has hired Andrew Kopatich to be its attorney for the next year. Kopatich is a lawyer with the Vincennes firm of Kirchoff and Jewel.

Library Board president Yvette Kirchoff says the move to name Kopatich as Board attorney is a positive step…

Kirchoff herself is an attorney with the firm Kolb, Roellegen, and Kirchoff. While a regular Board member in previous years, she also handled legal questions for the Library Board. However, since she is now Board president, Kirchoff believes she and other Board members need to hear from an independent legal advisor…

Board members confirmed Kopatich’s selection unanimously.