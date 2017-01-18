NK Girls Game Headlines Sports Calendar

On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight;

The North Knox Lady Warriors Play Host To Sullivan In Girls Basketball Action. North Knox Is 15-3 While Sullivan Is 8-11. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The Lincoln Boys Jv Basketball Team Plays In The Evansville Harrison Tourney At 6;30.

The North Knox Wrestling Team Competes At Robinson At 7p

The North Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Wood Memorial At 6p

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Host Holy Trinity At 6p

The Clark 6th Grade Girls Play At North Knox At 6p

The Vu Women And Men’s Basketball Team Compete In A Basketball Doubleheader At Southeastern Illinois In Harrisburg Illinois. Beginning With Women’s Game At 6:30.