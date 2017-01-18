No Foul Play Suspected in Crawford County, Illinois Death

Preliminary autopsy results show a Palestine, Illinois woman died prior to a fire that damaged her home.

Crawford County Corner Earl Deckard says the exact cause of death of Amy Moore has not been determined and it will likely be a couple of weeks before final autopsy and toxicology results are available.

Authorities say they don’t believe foul play is involved.

Moore was found dead when emergency services responded to reports of a fire last Friday at Moore’s home.

Moore’s two sons are hospitalized in stable condition.