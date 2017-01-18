Raymond Wagler, 73, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord Monday at his home with family by his side.

He was born May 14, 1943, in Montgomery, to the late Pete and Mary (Knepp) Wagler.

Raymond was an accomplished owner/operator truck driver for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Mary (Knepp) Wagler; brother, infant Homer Wagler; and brother-in-law, Daniel Swartzentruber.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Faye (Carson) Wagler of Cookeville; daughters Janet (Brian) Bechtel of Crawfordsville and Marilyn (Kelly) McCullough of Washington; son Doug Wagler of Houston, Texas; stepson Steven Caldwell of Florida; grandchildren Darrin (Kylie) Bechtel, Dalton Bechtel and fiancé Morgan Pettit, Brandon McCullough, Kaylee (Trey) Ramsey, Abby and Olivia Wagler; great-grandchildren Camden Bechtel, Collins Bechtel and Adalyn Ramsey; siblings Ida Mae Swartzentruber, Rosie (Herman) Graber, Annie (John) Yoder, Leah (Harvey) Graber, Henry (Sarah) Wagler, Leroy (Clara) Wagler, Pete (Barb) Wagler, Wilbur (Virginia) Wagler, Mary Ruth (Alva) Knepp and Delilah (Jake) Graber.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at Antioch Christian Church in Washington. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood.

Visitation will be held Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Family will also receive friends at the Livingston First Baptist Church in Livingston, Tennessee, on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Christian Church.

Condolences may be made online at www.blakefuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were provided by Blake and Wagler Funeral Home in Montgomery. – See more at: http://obituaries.washtimesherald.com/story/raymond-wagler-1943-2017-866115882#sthash.pXlMoKr0.dpuf