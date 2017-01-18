Routine Drug Screen Turns Up Drugs, Warrants

A Vincennes woman was arrested yesterday afternoon at a home in the 12-hundred block of North Tenth Street.

A routine drug screen turned up Lawrence County Illinois warrants against Tiffany Catt. Catt is wanted on charges of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A search of the house turned up marijuana and paraphernalia; City Police will request Catt face Knox County drug possession charges for possession of both items.

Catt is being held in Knox County Jail, pending transfer to Lawrence County Illinois to face the current warrants.