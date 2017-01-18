Vincennes City Council Members Considering Ways to Boost Downtown Development

Members of the Vincennes City Council are looking over a couple of options to continue the City’s downtown development. Among the ideas under consideration is renewing the City’s Urban Enterprise Zone, and a designation of downtown as a municipal riverfront development project.

The City is applying for a five-year extension of its current Urban Enterprise Zone. Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters says the City’s current investment in the U-E-Z is paying off…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/18055308/NEW0002_Tim-Salters-cut-1_oq...-THESE-AREAS_0-00-10.083.mp3

The Riverfront Development area would cover downtown from the Riverwalk to Seventh Street. It would also cover Second Street northward up Second Street from Main Street toward Vincennes University.

One of the benefits of the downtown development project would be the control of up to ten liquor licenses for that area. Salters believes the designation– and the City’s liquor license control in that area– would spur even more downtown development…