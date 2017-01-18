Vincennes Parks Department Postpones Public Hearing for One Week

The Vincennes Parks Department has postponed a planned board meeting and public hearing for one week. The session was originally planned for this evening; it will now be held on Wednesday, January 25th at five-30. The session is still planned for Vincennes City Hall.

The session was moved back a week due to the illness of Parks Department director Steve Beamon. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting a week from today.

Vincennes Parks officials will lay out the five-year master plan at the session; they will also take public comments about the plan during the session.