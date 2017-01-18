Washington Man Arrested for Driving While Suspended

Washington Police arrested a Washington man early this morning for Driving While Suspended.

31-year-old Robert Baker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested a Loogootee man Tuesday for Possession of a Schedule 3 controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Law Enforcement and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

24-year-old Travis Allen is being held under $7,500 bond.

Washington Police arrested 26-year-old Kendra Leighty of Washington Tuesday on three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and one count each of Possession of paraphernalia and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Leighty is being held under $2,500 bond.

179 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.