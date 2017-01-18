Work Continues Toward Modernization of Vincennes City Police Headquarters

Work continues to renovate the current Vincennes City Police headquarters at 501 Busseron. The building was vacant when the Department took it over for their headquarters. It had served many years previously as the City’s post office.

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking says the biggest part of the renovation was fixing the building’s windows…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/18055415/NEW0000_Dusty-Luking-cut-1_oq...-LIKE-THAT_0-00-18.416.mp3

Luking also mentions another major change was to energy-efficient lighting…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/18055313/NEW0001_Luking-cut-2_oq...-LIKE-THAT_0-00-16.823.mp3

Police officials are working with grant and other funding to modernize the over 100 year-old structure.