Bids Expected Next Week for New Vincennes City Fire Truck

Bids are expected in for a new Vincennes City Fire truck next week. The Vincennes City Fire Department is getting the new truck for Fire Station Two.

City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff is ready for the bid to be awarded…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/19054036/NEW0010_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...EQUIPMENT-BOND_0-00-16.796.mp3

After the bid is awarded, the winning company will have some time to build it. Pinkstaff says the construction time is needed to custom build the fire truck from the ground up…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/19054004/NEW0011_Pinkstaff-cut-2_oq...-IN-SERVICE_0-00-18.338.mp3

The fire truck is one of two vehicles the Fire Department is purchasing. The other vehicle is a new truck for use by the Department’s battalion chiefs.