Cathy Marie Dixon, 60, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Garden Villa of Bloomington.

Born October 5, 1956 in Indianapolis to Robert Austin and Alberta June (Rogers) Arnett.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving relatives include: two sons, Dustin Dixon (Danielle) of Bloomfield and Stephen Paul Dixon of Bloomington; one daughter, Hope Lynn Dixon of Bloomfield; her mother, Alberta June Arnett of Bloomington; brothers, Robert Arnett, Jr. of Ellettsville and David Arnett of Bloomington; three sisters, Mary Kay Arnett, Bobbie Murphy and Lydia Arnett all of Bloomington; her grandchildren, Stephen Dixon II, David Dixon, Dyllon Dixon and Olivia Lynn Smoot.

She was preceded in death by her father and one brother, William Arnett

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home in Bloomfield, with Bruce Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove cemetery in rural Bloomfield.

Public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

The family asks that all memorial contributions be made to Jenkins Funeral Home.

