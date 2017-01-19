Completion Key Word for Vincennes Utilities in 2017

Vincennes Utilities officials say “completion” is their key word for 2017. Vincennes Utilities workers hope to finish several infrastructure and other projects throughout the year.

Vincennes Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says two major projects have the green light for completion by the end of the year…

Other projects set for completion this year include the levee project at George Rogers Clark National Park, Levee Street from the G-R-C to Kimmel Park, and ditch repairs near the intersection of 15th and Watson.

The Vincennes Utilities projects are tying in with other City infrastructure projects planned throughout 2017. Bouchie says all the projects together show the City’s momentum to improve itself…

Bouchie is also looking at work scheduled for 2018. The 2018 plans include rehabilitating the City’s storage tanks, installing an automated meter system, and working on Phase Two of the McKinley Avenue stormwater project.