David Reis Named to Illinois House Republican Leadership Position

Illinois State Representative David Reis (RICE) was appointed Tuesday to serve as an Assistant Minority Leader for the 100th General Assembly.

Reis believes he represents a new breen of Illinois Republican state representatives from downstate Illinois…

Reis is beginning his beginning his 7th term representing the 109th District in the Illinois General Assembly, which covers portions of 9 counties in southeastern Illinois. In this area, Reis’ counties include Lawrence, Richland, and Wabash counties.

Reis say he continues to work on legislation dealing with energy exploration, agriculture and transportation needs, and other issues dealing with small communities around the state.