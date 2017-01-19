Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Montgomery Man for Child Molesting

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Montgomery man Wednesday on a preliminary charge of Child Molesting.

40-year-old Eric Allen is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 50-year-old Byron Merriweather of Washington Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Merriweather is being held under $2,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Robert Baker of Washington Wednesday for Driving While Suspended.

Baker was released from jail after posting bond.

179 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.