Indiana Congressman Getting HIP to Insurance Plan

The Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0 is one of the topics that came up during a Senate confirmation hearing yesterday.

U.S. Senator Todd Young made the comment during a hearing for Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price.

He said the plan encourages people on Medicare to gain ownership of their healthcare dollars through private market insurance concepts.

He says HIP 2.0 can be used by other states to bring flexibility to the Medicaid program.

Price seemed to applaud the program, saying other states could follow Indiana’s lead.