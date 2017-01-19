KC Commissioners Fast Tracks County Unsafe Building Ordinance

After years of complaints and discussion, the new Knox County Commissioners say they have fast tracked an ordinance addressing unsafe buildings. The new ordinance will allow removal and cleanup of unsafe buildings in the county and allow for similar projects such as the Vincennes and Bicknell city blight elimination programs. The ordinance has been written by new Commissioners Attorney Yvette Krichoff but needs two more items: which office will accept complaints about unsafe property and check buildings, and which office or board will act as hearing officers when citations are issued. Commissioner Tim Ellerman said that the Commissioners will most likely sit as the hearing board like the Vincennes Board of Works now hears Vincennes city blight matters, but a number of possibilities for the enforcement portion were still being discussed. Kirchoff told the board she would have the ordinance ready for first reading and vote at their next meeting and that the ordinance could be finally approved at the end of next month. The Commissioners hope to apply for blight elimination funds like Vincennes and Bicknell to clear out unsafe and abandoned buildings in rural areas of the county.