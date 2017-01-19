KC Commissioners Make and Change Many Appointments

The Knox County Commissioners were busy last night appointing, re-appointing, apologizing for appointments in error, tabling appointments, and even rescinding an appointment. It’s all part of the beginning of the year and the changing of controlling parties on the Commissioners. The appointment changed was for the Commissioners seat on the Knox County Public Defender Board. Earlier in the month they had appointed Marlin Drieman to the three member board, but changed their minds and voted to remove him and appointed David Shelton to represent them. Tabled appointments were for seats on the county Health Department Board, appointments were made for the Library Board, reappointments were made for the county Redevelopment Commission, and the appointments in error were ones made earlier for County Parks Superintendent and the head of the probation department. Neither of those are appointments the Commissioners make. The Public Defender program discussion also included questions from public defender attorneys about qualifications of David Shelton and why the attorneys had not been paid in three months. Commissioner Kelli Streeter told the attorneys that David Shelton was not an attorney, but met the qualifications to sit on the board of the program according to state statute. Commissioner Trent Hinkle said the attorneys had not been paid for the last few months of 2016 because there was no money left in that budget line. The Commissioners did approve public defender fees through the end of last year out of this year’s budget. Those will be paid to the attorneys at the end of this month. The Commissioners tabled requests for payment to the attorneys for January saying that they were not going to approve payments for any services prior to the services being rendered.