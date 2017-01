The Knox County Library Board honored past president Becky Nowaskie for her service as Board president. Board members appointed Yvette Kirchoff as new Board president at an organizational session earlier this month.

Kirchoff says the Board members got Nowaskie a fitting tribute to her time as Board president– and to her family’s business…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/19054104/NEW0009_Yvette-Kirchoff-cut-1_oq...-LIFE-MEMORIES_0-00-19.121.mp3

Board members also got Nowaskie an engraved pen and pencil set as appreciation for her previous service as Board president.