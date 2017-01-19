Kenneth Quillen, 84, of Bloomfield passed away Sunday January 15, 2017 at his residence.

Born May 4, 1932 in Oolitic, Indiana the son of George O. and Bertha Pearl (Dove) Quillen.

Kenneth was retired from ABB in Bloomington.

Surviving relatives include his seven children, Hilda Quillen of Bloomfield, Jeanette (Jerry) Nash of Lyons, Rhonda Richardson of Bloomfield, Darlene (Jim) Hager of Loogootee, Kenneth Ray Quillen of Bloomfield, William Quillen Bloomfield and Steve (Angie) Quillen of Bloomfield, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, two sisters, Betty J. Hart of Brownsburg and Kathleen Q. Cullison of Bloomfield.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Betty Quillen on April 28, 1997; one sister, Vonda Mae Quillen, two brothers, Dallas Ray Quillen, Jackie Dean Quillen, a son-in-law Bill Richardson and his parents.

Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday until the hour of service at Jenkins Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Jenkins Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor John Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

The family wishes any donations be made to Southern Care Hospice.

