LC Board Approves I-PASS Request for Grant Oversight

The Lawrence County Board has approved a group’s request to use them as a clearing house for a possible Illinois grant.

The group I-PASS is seeking a 125-thousand dollar grant for drug abuse education in Lawrence County. I-PASS spokeswoman Lisa Archibald told the Board she needed them to be a “pass-through” group, since her group does not yet have non-profit status. The pass-through status means any grant funding the group receives would be paid to the Lawrence County Board. The funding would then be given by the Board to I-PASS for the drug abuse education.

The Board’s approval allows I-PASS to apply now for the competitive Illinois state grant.